Poland provides Ukraine with 650,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine – Liashko

Poland has provided Ukraine with 650,000 doses of the vaccine company AstraZeneca, which has already been distributed in the regions, Health Minister Viktor Liashko has said.

"Due to the government of Poland and Mr. President Andrzej Duda for the support and humanitarian assistance provided to our country in the fight against COVID-19. Some 650,000 AstraZeneca vaccines have already been delivered to the regions," Liashko said on his Facebook page.

At the same time, he said that personal protective equipment, ventilators, oxygen concentrators and heart monitors will also be delivered to medical facilities in the coming days.

"I believe that by joint efforts we will gain independence from the pandemic all over the world!"