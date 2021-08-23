Merkel wants to hold Normandy format summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she wants to hold a meeting in the Normandy format at the level of the presidents.

"We have spoken about the Normandy format. Honestly speaking, we are not making headway here as we would like to. Unfortunately, meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group are not being held, as we would like them to. I would also like to hold [a meeting] once again at the level of the presidents, on the highest political level, and invite the presidents of Russia, France and Ukraine, and if we can come up with a good agenda, then I think it's possible," Merkel told a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday.