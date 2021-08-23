Facts

11:56 23.08.2021

Merkel: We want to prolong agreement on gas transit from Russia through Ukraine soon

Germany wants the agreement on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to be prolonged as soon as possible, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

"Our cooperation in the sphere of energy is very important. It already exists, but it will continue, also because there will be further traffic through the Ukrainian gas transport system from Russia to Europe. I have spoken about that with the Russian president [during the visit to Moscow on August 20] that we want to prolong the agreement, which is in effect until 2024, as soon as possible. We will also speak about that in Europe and with the companies that are associated with that here," Merkel said at a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday.

Germany will also have its own special envoy on transit issues, Merkel said.

"We agree with the Americans that gas cannot be used as a weapon. And therefore, we will be holding these talks with the Americans," Merkel said.

"It has to be said that Nord Stream 2 is not a German-Russian project, there are companies from Germany, the Netherlands, and France there. And therefore it's a European-Russian project, it is subject to European law, it is subject to the law of the Third Energy Package because we are not fully free in regulation, but should cite exactly that, therefore we didn't hold these talks from the German side, but we supported that on the European side," she said.

Merkel said Ukraine needs to develop in the direction of climate neutrality.

"We will export gas from Russia to Europe after 2024, and it's important here that Ukraine should stay a transit country, and it's important that this agreement should stay, and then step by step - it's very important to Russia - Ukraine should also develop in the direction of climate neutrality. Germany should achieve that by 2045. That is why gas consumption will decrease, and then gas will not go on Nord Stream or via Ukraine's gas transport system, and then Ukraine should be ready for what can be done then," Merkel said.

One of the possibilities is partnership in the sphere of green energy, namely on hydrogen, she said.

"But it's not a problem that can replace transit via the Ukrainian gas transport system from 2024. However, due to the renewable sources of energy, which can be expanded in Ukraine, it is possible to help here to produce green hydrogen by means of hydrolysis, by means of green energy from renewable sources of energy and use it," the chancellor said.

