Zelensky still hopes to receive weapons from Germany

Ukraine still hopes for supplies of weapons from Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We have contacted the German government regarding the supply of weapons [to Ukraine] and we received denials in this or that form, and therefore I would really like, and we are really working, in exercises, in the NATO exercises," Zelensky told a press conference following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Kyiv on Sunday.

"Indeed, Europe and Germany support us. However, we need very substantive things. And we know in what directions Germany could support us. And we all really do hope for that and expect that," he said.

The president said he would not like to state all important things now. "However, under our agreements with Germany and cooperation with NATO Ukraine also expects sniper rifles, and many other things, except for the fleet, and military boats, which we would like to receive from our partners. There will be a big and long talk," the president said.

Zelensky said the supply of weapons to Ukraine from Germany had not been addressed during his meeting with Merkel.

"We will probably raise this issue at lunch," the president said.