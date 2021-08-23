Facts

11:08 23.08.2021

Zelensky still hopes to receive weapons from Germany

1 min read
Zelensky still hopes to receive weapons from Germany

Ukraine still hopes for supplies of weapons from Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We have contacted the German government regarding the supply of weapons [to Ukraine] and we received denials in this or that form, and therefore I would really like, and we are really working, in exercises, in the NATO exercises," Zelensky told a press conference following talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Kyiv on Sunday.

"Indeed, Europe and Germany support us. However, we need very substantive things. And we know in what directions Germany could support us. And we all really do hope for that and expect that," he said.

The president said he would not like to state all important things now. "However, under our agreements with Germany and cooperation with NATO Ukraine also expects sniper rifles, and many other things, except for the fleet, and military boats, which we would like to receive from our partners. There will be a big and long talk," the president said.

Zelensky said the supply of weapons to Ukraine from Germany had not been addressed during his meeting with Merkel.

"We will probably raise this issue at lunch," the president said.

Tags: #zelensky #weapons #germany
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:04 23.08.2021
President of Ukraine: Crimea issue should not disappear from intl agenda for another seven years

President of Ukraine: Crimea issue should not disappear from intl agenda for another seven years

12:39 23.08.2021
Zelensky: De-occupation of Crimea is ultimate goal of Crimea Platform

Zelensky: De-occupation of Crimea is ultimate goal of Crimea Platform

11:28 23.08.2021
Ukraine initiates consultations with European Commission, Germany on NS2 – Zelensky

Ukraine initiates consultations with European Commission, Germany on NS2 – Zelensky

11:26 23.08.2021
Ukraine, Germany, and France should have consolidated position on Donbas settlement – Ukrainian president

Ukraine, Germany, and France should have consolidated position on Donbas settlement – Ukrainian president

19:36 20.08.2021
Ukraine to spend UAH 200 bln on missile weapon development until 2031 – Danilov

Ukraine to spend UAH 200 bln on missile weapon development until 2031 – Danilov

13:24 20.08.2021
Most Ukrainians negatively perceive Zelensky's possibility of running for second term – poll

Most Ukrainians negatively perceive Zelensky's possibility of running for second term – poll

09:47 20.08.2021
Zelensky considers corruption cannot be main reason for refusal to affiliate Ukraine with NATO

Zelensky considers corruption cannot be main reason for refusal to affiliate Ukraine with NATO

09:46 20.08.2021
Zelensky: As Nord Stream 2 not launched yet, Ukraine to actively protect its interests

Zelensky: As Nord Stream 2 not launched yet, Ukraine to actively protect its interests

18:51 19.08.2021
Zelensky: Being NATO nation would offer Ukraine protection from fresh Russian offensive

Zelensky: Being NATO nation would offer Ukraine protection from fresh Russian offensive

12:58 19.08.2021
Biden, Zelensky to meet on Aug 31 – Kuleba

Biden, Zelensky to meet on Aug 31 – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

U.S. Secretary of Energy: We hope Crimea Platform to convey idea that Crimea is Ukraine, Russia should be held accountable for its aggression

Another plane with Ukrainians on board departs from Afghanistan – Kuleba

EC Vice President: Crimea Platform is testing ground for intl community in its work against violation of intl law by Russia

European Council President: EU does not recognize illegal annexation of Crimea, Sevastopol by Russia, will continue its policy of non-recognition

Zelensky: De-occupation of Crimea is ultimate goal of Crimea Platform

LATEST

U.S. Secretary of Energy: We hope Crimea Platform to convey idea that Crimea is Ukraine, Russia should be held accountable for its aggression

Another plane with Ukrainians on board departs from Afghanistan – Kuleba

Kurz congratulates Ukraine, Klitschko on Independence Day – Kyiv City State Administration

EC Vice President: Crimea Platform is testing ground for intl community in its work against violation of intl law by Russia

Moldovan President: Crimea is Ukraine, its annexation is blatant violation of intl law

Lithuania to work to strengthen sanctions against Russia until Ukraine resumes its sovereignty over Crimea – President Nauseda

European Council President: EU does not recognize illegal annexation of Crimea, Sevastopol by Russia, will continue its policy of non-recognition

Polish President Duda: Decisions of Crimea Platform summit to convince intl community to fight consequences of Crimea annexation

Merkel wants to hold Normandy format summit

Merkel: We want to prolong agreement on gas transit from Russia through Ukraine soon

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD