Kryvyi Rih mayor died between 6:00-7:00 a.m. – police

Law enforcement officers have previously established that the death of the mayor of Kryvyi Rih Kostiantyn Pavlov occurred approximately at about 6:00-7:00 a.m., said Oleh Slypchuk, deputy head of the National Police Directorate in Dnipropetrovsk region.

"In accordance with the examination with the participation of a forensic expert, we preliminarily establish the possibility of this event - this is morning, approximately 6:00-6:30-7:00 a.m. yesterday, on August 15," Slypchuk said at a briefing on Monday.

As reported, Pavlov's death became known on the evening of August 15. The National Police of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder).

The investigation is considering three main versions of the incident: murder, suicide, and careless handling of weapons. The version of incitement to suicide is not excluded.

It is noted that one wound from the Saiga rifle was found on the body of the deceased. The weapon seized at the scene was sent for a comprehensive examination.