14:25 11.08.2021

Bees Airline launches flights from Kyiv to Samarkand from Aug 30

Bees Airline (Kyiv) is launching regular flights from Kyiv to Samarkand (Uzbekistan) since August 30.

As Director General of the company Yevhen Khainatsky told reporters, announcing this direction, the flight will be operated once a week on Mondays.

According to him, tickets are currently available until the end of the summer navigation – until November.

"Whether the number of frequencies will increase will depend on the dynamics of sales, the desire of our citizens to fly in that direction and the Uzbeks to fly to Ukraine," Khainatsky said.

Currently, no Ukrainian air carrier operates flights to Samarkand.

As reported, the State Aviation Service of Ukraine issued an operator certificate to Bees Airline on March 12, 2021.

Tags: #samarkand #kyiv
