Facts

11:31 11.08.2021

Ivan Vyhovsky to head Kyiv Police – source

1 min read
Ivan Vyhovsky to head Kyiv Police – source

Ivan Vyhovsky, Chief of the Main Division of the National Police in Poltava region, will be a new head of Kyiv Police, an informed source has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Kyiv Police will be headed by Vyhovsky. On Wednesday, he will be introduced to the personnel of the main division," the agency's interlocutor said.

Earlier in the morning, the Chief of the Main Division of the National Police in Kyiv, Andriy Kryschenko, said that he had submitted a resignation letter, which was upheld on Tuesday.

A source told Interfax-Ukraine that the appointment of a new police chief in Kyiv will take place on Wednesday, August 11.

From 2015 to 2016, Ivan Vyhovsky served as head of Ochakiv Police Department in Mykolaiv region. Since 2016, he has held the position of deputy head of the Main Division, head of the Investigation Department of the Main Division of the National Police in Mykolaiv region.

 

Tags: #police #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:11 09.08.2021
Merkel to visit Kyiv on Aug 22

Merkel to visit Kyiv on Aug 22

14:47 06.08.2021
Kryschenko performs his duties, no decision made on his resignation – National Police head

Kryschenko performs his duties, no decision made on his resignation – National Police head

16:02 03.08.2021
Law enforcers consider versions of Shyshov's suicide, his premeditated murder with imitation of suicide – National Police head

Law enforcers consider versions of Shyshov's suicide, his premeditated murder with imitation of suicide – National Police head

14:43 03.08.2021
Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

09:29 03.08.2021
Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

18:37 22.07.2021
Primary testing in Kyiv's Oleksandrivska hospital reveals six cases of 'delta' strain of COVID-19

Primary testing in Kyiv's Oleksandrivska hospital reveals six cases of 'delta' strain of COVID-19

10:58 20.07.2021
Investments in reconstruction of Central Bus Station in Kyiv amount to UAH 100 mln

Investments in reconstruction of Central Bus Station in Kyiv amount to UAH 100 mln

11:32 09.07.2021
Main office of Kyivvodokanal is being searched - Kyiv authorities

Main office of Kyivvodokanal is being searched - Kyiv authorities

11:18 09.07.2021
Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

Organizers of International European University in Kyiv invest over $3 mln in project over a year of work

10:28 05.07.2021
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches flight from Abu Dhabi to Kyiv

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches flight from Abu Dhabi to Kyiv

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kryschenko resigns from post of Kyiv Police head

We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Russia-occupation forces fire at positions of Armed Forces in Donbas, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded – task force

Chaus says he escaped due to threat to being killed – court ruling

SBU liquidates 'LPR' agent network that planned terrorist attacks in Ukraine

LATEST

Some 37 criminal proceedings launched for criminal activity on border with Russia, contact line since year start

Kryschenko resigns from post of Kyiv Police head

Roland Franko, last grandson of Ivan Franko, dies

We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Russia-occupation forces fire at positions of Armed Forces in Donbas, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded – task force

Number of participants in Crimean Platform summit reaches 37 – Kuleba

Ex-U.S. secretary of homeland security becomes arbitrator in case initiated by Kolomoisky and Boholiubov's companies

Chaus says he escaped due to threat to being killed – court ruling

SBU liquidates 'LPR' agent network that planned terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD