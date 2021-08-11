Ivan Vyhovsky to head Kyiv Police – source

Ivan Vyhovsky, Chief of the Main Division of the National Police in Poltava region, will be a new head of Kyiv Police, an informed source has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Kyiv Police will be headed by Vyhovsky. On Wednesday, he will be introduced to the personnel of the main division," the agency's interlocutor said.

Earlier in the morning, the Chief of the Main Division of the National Police in Kyiv, Andriy Kryschenko, said that he had submitted a resignation letter, which was upheld on Tuesday.

A source told Interfax-Ukraine that the appointment of a new police chief in Kyiv will take place on Wednesday, August 11.

From 2015 to 2016, Ivan Vyhovsky served as head of Ochakiv Police Department in Mykolaiv region. Since 2016, he has held the position of deputy head of the Main Division, head of the Investigation Department of the Main Division of the National Police in Mykolaiv region.