Thirty-one people hospitalized in Kyiv hospitals amid missile strike

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/DSNSKyiv/?locale=uk_UA

As of Thursday morning, April 24, there are 31 people in Kyiv hospitals, including five children, said the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

"In total, 70 people were injured as a result of the night attack. As for the dead, the final information is being clarified. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble in two damaged houses in the Sviatoshynsky district," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.