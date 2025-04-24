Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:37 24.04.2025

Thirty-one people hospitalized in Kyiv hospitals amid missile strike

1 min read
Thirty-one people hospitalized in Kyiv hospitals amid missile strike
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/DSNSKyiv/?locale=uk_UA

As of Thursday morning, April 24, there are 31 people in Kyiv hospitals, including five children, said the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko.

"In total, 70 people were injured as a result of the night attack. As for the dead, the final information is being clarified. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble in two damaged houses in the Sviatoshynsky district," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #kyiv #hospitalized

MORE ABOUT

14:54 24.04.2025
April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

11:22 24.04.2025
Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 77, eight people die

Number of victims in Kyiv grows to 77, eight people die

10:20 24.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross involved in eliminating consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross involved in eliminating consequences of Russian air attack on Kyiv

09:21 24.04.2025
Death toll from enemy's missile and drone attack on Kyiv rises to nine – emergency service

Death toll from enemy's missile and drone attack on Kyiv rises to nine – emergency service

10:30 22.04.2025
Kyiv Security Forum 2025: United for Victory and Global Stability

Kyiv Security Forum 2025: United for Victory and Global Stability

10:44 14.04.2025
US Senator Kaine arrives in Kyiv

US Senator Kaine arrives in Kyiv

13:16 12.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross opens aid point for victims of Russian UAV attack on Kyiv

Ukrainian Red Cross opens aid point for victims of Russian UAV attack on Kyiv

17:03 03.04.2025
Explosion in Kyiv store caused by grenade explosion

Explosion in Kyiv store caused by grenade explosion

19:52 01.04.2025
Three civilians, incl 5-year-old child, killed in Kyiv in March by enemy attacks, 10 injured – city administration

Three civilians, incl 5-year-old child, killed in Kyiv in March by enemy attacks, 10 injured – city administration

11:49 21.03.2025
Czech President arrives in Kyiv this morning

Czech President arrives in Kyiv this morning

HOT NEWS

Trump has on his table strategy for Ukraine’s territories, agreed upon by parties during talks in London – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers South Africa to create joint hub for production and transportation of fertilizers - Zelenskyy

Ukraine removes everything unconstitutional from agreement with USA – Zelenskyy

April 25 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv

Zelenskyy links night strike on Ukraine with Russian pressure on America

LATEST

Trump has on his table strategy for Ukraine’s territories, agreed upon by parties during talks in London – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers South Africa to create joint hub for production and transportation of fertilizers - Zelenskyy

Ukraine removes everything unconstitutional from agreement with USA – Zelenskyy

South African and US Presidents discuss Ukraine peace process, agree to meet soon

Zelenskyy links night strike on Ukraine with Russian pressure on America

Kallas on night attack on Kyiv: Real obstacle isn’t Ukraine but Russia

Defense minister of Netherlands calls for increased support for Ukraine following Russia's night attack

Trump says he’s reached agreement with Russia to end the war, hopes to reach the same with Zelenskyy

Poroshenko discusses Ukraine's European integration, peace process with Polish FM

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to immediately contact partners regarding requests on strengthening air defense

AD
AD