17:54 24.04.2025

Death toll from Russian strike on Kyiv rises to 12

The death toll from the Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv on Thursday night has reached 12 people, said head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

"Rescuers have unblocked two more bodies from under the rubble in the Sviatoshynsky district. We already have 12 dead. Work continues on the scene to eliminate the consequences," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

In turn, Suspilne reports that the tenth deceased in Kyiv was a 17-year-old boy.

"While rescuers were searching for him under the rubble, his friends were waiting nearby. They are continuing to search for the boy's parents," the publication reported.

Earlier, ten people were reported dead and 90 injured in the missile attack on Kyiv. Among the injured were 12 children aged 1.5 to 18. At least 44 people were hospitalized.

