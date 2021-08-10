Facts

09:20 10.08.2021

Murder of prisoners in ORDO planned to be raised at TCG meeting

The Ukrainian delegation will submit to the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), which is to be held on August 25, the issue of the murder of three Ukrainian prisoners in a penal colony in the occupied territory of Donetsk region, representative of certain districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG Tetiana Ivanova said.

"This is a great tragedy, these are the citizens of Ukraine. And even if a person has committed a crime, it does not mean that they are deprived or stripped of all other civil rights. Except that they are deprived of freedom. And these people should be fought for too. These people should also be considered for inclusion in the lists. I think that this issue will be relevant now, especially after such an incident," the representative of the Ukrainian delegation said.

Ivanova said that the Ukrainian delegation will propose to include prisoners in penal colonies in the territory of ORDLO in the prisoner exchange list.

According to her, this issue will be discussed at the next meeting of the TCG subgroups, scheduled for August 25.

Earlier it was reported that three citizens of Ukraine who were serving sentences in certain areas of Donetsk region not controlled by the Ukrainian government were killed during the inaction of the occupation administration, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Liudmyla Denisova said.

