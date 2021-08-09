Facts

19:11 09.08.2021

Zelensky introduces newly appointed commanders of Air Force, Airborne Assault Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

2 min read
Zelensky introduces newly appointed commanders of Air Force, Airborne Assault Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, during a working trip to Zmiyiny Island, introduced the newly appointed commanders of the Air Force and Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the presidential press service said.

"By my decrees, they have been appointed to the following positions: Commander of the Air Force, Major General Mykola Oleschuk, Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces, Colonel Maksym Myrhorodsky," the president said.

The relevant personnel decrees dated August 9 on the dismissal of Serhiy Drozdov from the post of Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the appointment of Oleschuk to this position, as well as on the appointment of Myrhorodsky as the commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were released on the presidential website.

As the press service said, Colonel Myrhorodsky was previously the commander of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade. He is also the first participant in the war in eastern Ukraine to become a full Knight of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

"I also agreed, and by order of the Minister of Defense they were appointed to the following positions: commander of the operational command Pivden (South) Major General Andriy Kovalchuk, commander of the operational command Skhid (East) Major General Oleh Mikats, commander of the operational command Zakhid (West) Colonel Serhiy Lytvynov, Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Colonel Volodymyr Koval. These are experienced officers, and, most importantly, what is our approach now, they all have combat experience," the president said.

In particular, Major General Andriy Kovalchuk holds the title of Hero of Ukraine. During active battles in Donbas, he commanded the 80th airmobile brigade. Member of the defense of Luhansk airport. Wounded twice. He was awarded two Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

Major General Oleh Mikats has been in charge of the defense of Donetsk airport since September 2014, and is considered one of the key commanders in these battles.

Colonel Serhiy Lytvynov for his personal contribution to strengthening the defense capability of Ukraine, courage and dedication shown during hostilities, high professionalism and exemplary performance of official duties was awarded the Order of Courage, third degree.

"I know that each of them at his post will do everything that depends on him to protect our Motherland," the president said.

Tags: #forces
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:20 18.03.2019
SBU unmasks Crimea native compromised by Russian special forces

SBU unmasks Crimea native compromised by Russian special forces

15:13 21.08.2017
New bases for preparation of Special Operations Forces to be created in Ukraine

New bases for preparation of Special Operations Forces to be created in Ukraine

12:37 10.05.2014
Ukrainian National Guard claims pullback from Mariupol center

Ukrainian National Guard claims pullback from Mariupol center

10:42 09.10.2012
20 Ukrainian warships, motor boats, service vessels being repaired, says Defense Ministry

20 Ukrainian warships, motor boats, service vessels being repaired, says Defense Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Merkel to visit Kyiv on Aug 22

Ukrainian artistic swimming team wins 'bronze' in team event at Tokyo Olympics

Biden-Zelensky meeting to determine dynamics of U.S.-Ukraine bilateral relations in coming years – Kuleba

Kuleba: Ukraine not pivoting towards China, but trade with China is objective reality

Kryschenko performs his duties, no decision made on his resignation – National Police head

LATEST

Belarus not to impose sanctions against Ukraine – Lukashenko

Mass vaccination point opens at Boryspil airport

Zelensky observes major exercises in Mykolaiv region

Lukashenko to Ukrainian special services: Please, get to work, tell us who killed Shyshov in Kyiv

Sytnyk: HACC's verdicts against 14 persons with real imprisonment already enter into force

Merkel to visit Kyiv on Aug 22

Ukraine records 300 new daily COVID-19 cases, 5 related deaths

Director of Odesa Art Museum, artist Oleksandr Roitburd dies

Ukrainian soldier killed, another one wounded in Pisky area in Donbas

Ukrainian artistic swimming team wins 'bronze' in team event at Tokyo Olympics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD