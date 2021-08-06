Aviation of State Emergency Service of Ukraine carries out 9 water discharges per day during extinguishing large-scale forest fires in Turkey

Aviation of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, sent to help Turkey to extinguish large-scale forest fires, carried out nine discharges of water (72 tonnes) over the past day, the State Emergency Service reported.

"During August 5, the SES aviation (two AN-32P aircraft) carried out work to extinguish fires in the territory of the Antalya province of the Turkish Republic, during which nine water discharges (72 tonnes) were carried out," the statement on the agency's website said on Friday morning.

It is said that since the beginning of the work, 80 water discharges (640 tonnes) have been carried out.

As reported, on July 28, forest fires broke out near the city of Manavgat (Antalya province), which spread to the provinces of Osmaniye, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Adana, Mersin and Mugla.

To help Turkish firefighters, Ukraine sent two crews of An-32P firefighting aircraft with a group of 14 experienced specialists.

The first two discharges of water by firefighting aircraft of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were made on July 30.