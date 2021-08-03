Facts

14:44 03.08.2021

NABU: SBU's concealment of info about Chaus' whereabouts is assistance in evading legal proceedings

2 min read
NABU: SBU's concealment of info about Chaus' whereabouts is assistance in evading legal proceedings

The concealment by the Ukrainian State Security Service (SBU) of the detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) of information about the whereabouts of the former judge of Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv, suspected of obtaining an unlawful profit, is actually assistance in evading criminal proceedings and may contain signs crimes in the form of abuse of office, according to NABU.

The statement released in the bureau's Telegram channel on Tuesday does not indicate the name of the judge, but specifies the circumstances of his search and detention, which point to Mykola Chaus.

"The Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine provides that if a wanted person is identified, he must be handed over to an authorized representative of the pretrial investigation agency. Instead, we have a situation where the suspect is actually hiding by the SBU and ignoring the procedural law," the NABU said.

The NABU also said the adoption of security measures against a person who is in the status of a victim in a criminal proceeding investigated by the SBU investigators, "in no way can be a reason for hiding such a person from criminal proceedings and non-execution of a decision on applying a preventive measure in the form of detention under guards." "Once again, we call on the SBU to comply with the requirements of the law and deliver the suspect by the former judge to authorized detectives and to HACC at 14:00 on August 4, 2021 to consider the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention," the bureau said.

Tags: #nabu #chaus #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:18 03.08.2021
SBU returns to Infrastructure Ministry State Register of Sailors previously seized by raiders

SBU returns to Infrastructure Ministry State Register of Sailors previously seized by raiders

17:08 02.08.2021
SBU exposes scheme of theft of means allocated for medical treatment building for anti-terrorist operation participants

SBU exposes scheme of theft of means allocated for medical treatment building for anti-terrorist operation participants

15:40 02.08.2021
HACC to continue hearing at NABU request on measure of restraint for Chaus on Aug 4

HACC to continue hearing at NABU request on measure of restraint for Chaus on Aug 4

14:36 31.07.2021
SBU investigators receive data from Chaus indicating his abduction, measures taken to ensure his safety – press center

SBU investigators receive data from Chaus indicating his abduction, measures taken to ensure his safety – press center

08:50 31.07.2021
NABU: SBU officers illegally deliver Chaus to building on Volodymyrska, refusing to hand over to detectives

NABU: SBU officers illegally deliver Chaus to building on Volodymyrska, refusing to hand over to detectives

16:39 30.07.2021
NABU: Law enforcers who detain ex-judge of Kyiv's Dniprovsky District Court fail to contact NABU detectives

NABU: Law enforcers who detain ex-judge of Kyiv's Dniprovsky District Court fail to contact NABU detectives

10:58 27.07.2021
Zelensky on personnel changes in SBU: There is no and won't be alternative to SBU reform

Zelensky on personnel changes in SBU: There is no and won't be alternative to SBU reform

17:54 23.07.2021
Searches conducted at Kharkiv Regional Council's head, but he has no status in over UAH 1 mln bribe case – NABU

Searches conducted at Kharkiv Regional Council's head, but he has no status in over UAH 1 mln bribe case – NABU

14:29 23.07.2021
SBU blocks FSB agent network of law enforcement officers, officials in Kherson region

SBU blocks FSB agent network of law enforcement officers, officials in Kherson region

15:35 18.06.2021
SBU conducting searches at Municipal Warta in framework of case on illegal handling of weapons

SBU conducting searches at Municipal Warta in framework of case on illegal handling of weapons

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Chairs of Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committees of nine countries oppose Nord Stream 2

Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

Zelensky signs law restoring work of High Qualification Commission of Judges

Residents of ORDLO can become 'guinea pigs' for Russian pharmacists - Defense Ministry

Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

LATEST

Chairs of Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committees of nine countries oppose Nord Stream 2

Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

Zelensky signs law restoring work of High Qualification Commission of Judges

Residents of ORDLO can become 'guinea pigs' for Russian pharmacists - Defense Ministry

Exterior Ministry makes efforts to develop Ukraine Now brand - Dzaparova

Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

Kuleba urges to define clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to NATO, EU

Ukrzaliznytsia restores 70% of long-distance passenger traffic in July from 2019 level

Liashko calls for promotion of COVID-19 vaccination during Independence Day events

Over 150 events to be held throughout Ukraine to celebrate Independence Day

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD