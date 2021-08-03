NABU: SBU's concealment of info about Chaus' whereabouts is assistance in evading legal proceedings

The concealment by the Ukrainian State Security Service (SBU) of the detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) of information about the whereabouts of the former judge of Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv, suspected of obtaining an unlawful profit, is actually assistance in evading criminal proceedings and may contain signs crimes in the form of abuse of office, according to NABU.

The statement released in the bureau's Telegram channel on Tuesday does not indicate the name of the judge, but specifies the circumstances of his search and detention, which point to Mykola Chaus.

"The Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine provides that if a wanted person is identified, he must be handed over to an authorized representative of the pretrial investigation agency. Instead, we have a situation where the suspect is actually hiding by the SBU and ignoring the procedural law," the NABU said.

The NABU also said the adoption of security measures against a person who is in the status of a victim in a criminal proceeding investigated by the SBU investigators, "in no way can be a reason for hiding such a person from criminal proceedings and non-execution of a decision on applying a preventive measure in the form of detention under guards." "Once again, we call on the SBU to comply with the requirements of the law and deliver the suspect by the former judge to authorized detectives and to HACC at 14:00 on August 4, 2021 to consider the application of a preventive measure in the form of detention," the bureau said.