12:30 02.08.2021

Unit of Ukrainian Navy arrives in Romania to participate in intl mine action exercise Dive 2021

The consolidated diving unit of the Ukrainian Naval Forces on board the Oleksandr Okhrymenko search and rescue vessel arrived at the Constanta maritime base of the Romanian Naval Forces to participate in international exercises.

"The purpose of the visit is to participate in the multinational mine action diving exercise Dive 2021, which begins today, August 2, with the participation of representatives from Ukraine, the United States, Bulgaria, Romania and Georgia," the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

It is noted that the entire exercise will consist of four phases and will be held in the Black Sea within the territorial waters of Romania.

