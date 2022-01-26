Facts

14:10 26.01.2022

Moscow launches large-scale drills in Black Sea

A number of units of the Russian Black Sea Fleet began a major exercise on Wednesday.

"Consistent with the exercise scenario, combined-arms groups, attack taskforces and units of landing ships comprise frigates, patrol ships, anti-submarine warfare boats, missile boats, landing ships, corvettes, and minesweepers," the fleet said.

"Over 20 ships" are now practicing, it said.

The exercise in the Black Sea involves "ships, boats and supply vessels of the Black Sea Fleet operating within groups," the fleet staff said.

Earlier it was reported that in January-February, a series of naval exercises is being held in all areas of responsibility of the fleets. The main focus of the exercises is to work out the actions of the Navy and Aerospace Forces to protect Russian national interests in the World Ocean.

Separate exercises will be held in the waters of the Mediterranean, Northern, Okhotsk Seas, in the northeastern part of the Atlantic Ocean and in the Pacific Ocean, the military department of the Russian Federation informed.

According to it, "in total, it is planned to involve more than 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 units of military equipment, and about 10,000 military personnel to participate in the events."

