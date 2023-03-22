Facts

20:51 22.03.2023

Drills of military reserves to begin soon in Moldova

1 min read

Exercises of reservists will be held soon in Moldova, the country's Defense Ministry said.

"The military training drills are aimed at testing the skills of reservists and familiarizing them with equipment and weaponry in the possession of the army," head of the Mobilization Resource Management Center and National Army personnel Octavian Druta told reporters on Wednesday.

First training drills will be held soon, and totally, four rounds of exercises with reservists are due to be organized in April, May, June and September, he said.

The reservists will study military regulations, be familiarized with the material resources at the disposal of units and formations, and the infantry's standard weapons, he said.

"The exercises are routine and, for instance, last year, they were held in July and September. The have nothing to do with regional security," he said.

The ministry will additionally inform the country's population of exact dates when the drills will be held, Druta said.

The Moldovan Defense Ministry denied earlier in several occasions reports about upcoming mobilization among obligated reservists.

Tags: #exercises #moldova #reservists

