Rada registers bill on admission of foreign armed forces to Ukraine's territory for conducting exercises in 2022

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has registered in the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the approval of the president's decision on the admission of units of the armed forces of other states to the territory of Ukraine in 2022 to participate in multinational exercises.

Document card No. 6359 was published on the parliament's website.

The text of the bill has not been made public yet.