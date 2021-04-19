Facts

13:12 19.04.2021

SBU to conduct large-scale anti-terrorist drills in most regions of Ukraine, temporary introduction of special regime possible in some areas

SBU to conduct large-scale anti-terrorist drills in most regions of Ukraine, temporary introduction of special regime possible in some areas

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conducts and plans large-scale multi-stage anti-terrorist exercises in most regions of Ukraine; during the training, critical infrastructure facilities, including the energy and transport systems, are under enhanced protection, the SBU press center reports.

"During the training, increased attention is paid to practicing actions to protect strategically important facilities and state borders. The purpose of the measures is to improve interagency cooperation to counter possible terrorist and sabotage threats," the statement says.

The exercises are attended by regional units of the SBU, the National Police, the State Border Guard Service, the National Guard, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Emergency Service, as well as representatives of the executive authorities and local government.

"During exercises in certain areas, it is possible to temporarily introduce a special regime, restrict or prohibit the movement of vehicles and pedestrians, check identity documents, review cars, etc. The SBU appeals to the citizens of Ukraine to treat temporary inconveniences with understanding and properly respond to the legal requirements of law enforcement officers," the SBU noted.

Last week, SBU training activities began, in particular, in Kharkiv, Kherson and Sumy regions.

Interfax-Ukraine
