Facts

17:28 09.08.2021

Zelensky observes major exercises in Mykolaiv region

2 min read
Zelensky observes major exercises in Mykolaiv region

 During a working trip to Mykolaiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky attended a command and staff training with the participation of the command of the Joint Forces and other military command and control agencies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the involvement of military units and subdivisions.

According to the President's Office of Ukraine, Zelensky got acquainted with the practical work of the command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in managing the joint command and control of troops in the 235th interspecific training center for Shyroky Lan units.

In particular, the president watched as the air defense practiced repelling an enemy air attack, and the army aviation supported the ground forces and ensured the landing.

The fighter, assault, transport and unmanned aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles, took part in the maneuvers. Zelensky also watched the actions of the rocket forces and artillery with live firing from various artillery systems, in particular jet ones, with the support of the actions of the troops.

"In addition, practical firing of anti-tank subunits with direct fire and from the Javelin, Stuhna, and Korsar missile systems at the enemy's armored targets has been successful," the office said.

It is noted the exercises will last from August 9 to August 13.

Among other things, Zelensky reviewed the newly constructed infrastructure facilities of the military camp of the interspecific training center for Shyroky Lan units.

The military camp was constructed according to NATO standards and is designed for 2,500 people. In particular, the president inspected the barracks, the sports ground and the canteen, and also dined with the servicemen in the soldiers' canteen.

Tags: #exercises
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:24 05.08.2021
Active stage of Dive-2021 multinational mine action exercise started in Black Sea

Active stage of Dive-2021 multinational mine action exercise started in Black Sea

12:30 02.08.2021
Unit of Ukrainian Navy arrives in Romania to participate in intl mine action exercise Dive 2021

Unit of Ukrainian Navy arrives in Romania to participate in intl mine action exercise Dive 2021

17:23 10.05.2021
Anti-terrorist exercises to be held in Lviv region on May 12-14 – SBU

Anti-terrorist exercises to be held in Lviv region on May 12-14 – SBU

13:12 19.04.2021
SBU to conduct large-scale anti-terrorist drills in most regions of Ukraine, temporary introduction of special regime possible in some areas

SBU to conduct large-scale anti-terrorist drills in most regions of Ukraine, temporary introduction of special regime possible in some areas

17:12 24.10.2020
Ukrainian-British exercises 'Warrior Watcher-2020' being held in Mykolaiv

Ukrainian-British exercises 'Warrior Watcher-2020' being held in Mykolaiv

13:19 31.08.2018
Ukrainian marines take part in multinational exercises Platinum Eagle 2018 in Romania

Ukrainian marines take part in multinational exercises Platinum Eagle 2018 in Romania

14:59 30.08.2018
Multinational exercises Rapid Trident 2018 will begin in Lviv region on Sept 3

Multinational exercises Rapid Trident 2018 will begin in Lviv region on Sept 3

12:45 25.04.2018
Ukrainian airborne troops, tankers participating in Combined Resolve X military exercises

Ukrainian airborne troops, tankers participating in Combined Resolve X military exercises

09:57 01.12.2016
Ukraine launches missile firing exercises in Kherson region

Ukraine launches missile firing exercises in Kherson region

13:06 14.03.2015
Ukraine plans joint military exercises with U.S., Poland for 2015 - bill

Ukraine plans joint military exercises with U.S., Poland for 2015 - bill

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky introduces newly appointed commanders of Air Force, Airborne Assault Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Merkel to visit Kyiv on Aug 22

Ukrainian artistic swimming team wins 'bronze' in team event at Tokyo Olympics

Biden-Zelensky meeting to determine dynamics of U.S.-Ukraine bilateral relations in coming years – Kuleba

Kuleba: Ukraine not pivoting towards China, but trade with China is objective reality

LATEST

Zelensky introduces newly appointed commanders of Air Force, Airborne Assault Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Belarus not to impose sanctions against Ukraine – Lukashenko

Mass vaccination point opens at Boryspil airport

Lukashenko to Ukrainian special services: Please, get to work, tell us who killed Shyshov in Kyiv

Sytnyk: HACC's verdicts against 14 persons with real imprisonment already enter into force

Merkel to visit Kyiv on Aug 22

Ukraine records 300 new daily COVID-19 cases, 5 related deaths

Director of Odesa Art Museum, artist Oleksandr Roitburd dies

Ukrainian soldier killed, another one wounded in Pisky area in Donbas

Ukrainian artistic swimming team wins 'bronze' in team event at Tokyo Olympics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD