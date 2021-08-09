Zelensky observes major exercises in Mykolaiv region

During a working trip to Mykolaiv region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky attended a command and staff training with the participation of the command of the Joint Forces and other military command and control agencies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the involvement of military units and subdivisions.

According to the President's Office of Ukraine, Zelensky got acquainted with the practical work of the command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in managing the joint command and control of troops in the 235th interspecific training center for Shyroky Lan units.

In particular, the president watched as the air defense practiced repelling an enemy air attack, and the army aviation supported the ground forces and ensured the landing.

The fighter, assault, transport and unmanned aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles, took part in the maneuvers. Zelensky also watched the actions of the rocket forces and artillery with live firing from various artillery systems, in particular jet ones, with the support of the actions of the troops.

"In addition, practical firing of anti-tank subunits with direct fire and from the Javelin, Stuhna, and Korsar missile systems at the enemy's armored targets has been successful," the office said.

It is noted the exercises will last from August 9 to August 13.

Among other things, Zelensky reviewed the newly constructed infrastructure facilities of the military camp of the interspecific training center for Shyroky Lan units.

The military camp was constructed according to NATO standards and is designed for 2,500 people. In particular, the president inspected the barracks, the sports ground and the canteen, and also dined with the servicemen in the soldiers' canteen.