Anti-terrorist exercises to be held in Lviv region on May 12-14 – SBU

Within the period from May 12 to May 14, 2021, the coordination group of the Anti-Terrorist Center under the Directorate of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Lviv region will conduct planned anti-terrorist and counter-sabotage exercises.

According to the SBU regional department, major trainings will be held in conditions as close as possible to real ones.

"The State Security Service of Ukraine asks residents and guests of Zhovkva, Kulykiv and Dubliany to understand possible inconveniences and properly respond to the legal demands of law enforcement officers," the service said on Facebook.

During the exercises, it is envisaged to carry out restrictive measures in certain territories, the possibility of checking citizens' documents, inspecting motor vehicles.

The SBU asks citizens to have identity documents with them.