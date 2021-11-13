Facts

17:03 13.11.2021

Navies of Ukraine, USA, Turkey, Romania conduct PASSEX-type exercise in Black Sea

Navies of Ukraine, USA, Turkey, Romania conduct PASSEX-type exercise in Black Sea

The Ukrainian Naval Forces conducted a PASSEX-type exercise with ships of the U.S. Navy, the Republic of Turkey and Romania, according to the public relations service of the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"In the Black Sea, Ukrainian Navy ships took part in PASSEX-class exercises with ships of the U.S., Turkish and Romanian navies. Among others, the flagship of the U.S. Sixth Fleet, the Mount Whitney command ship, was involved. The U.S. Navy aircraft was also involved, the P-8 Poseidon patrol aircraft and a helicopter. A total of seven ships took part in the exercise, two of which were from the Ukrainian Navy, the Sloviansk patrol boat and the medium landing ship Yuriy Olefirenko," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Facebook.

It is noted the purpose of the exercices was to work out interaction as part of a multinational tactical group in accordance with NATO standards and increase the level of compatibility with the fleets of the Alliance.

During the training, the elements of tactical maneuvering, training in signal production using the international signaling system, coverage of the maritime situation in areas of intensive civilian navigation, communication training, and others, were practiced.

