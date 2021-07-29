Facts

11:33 29.07.2021

Poland to be represented at high level at inaugural summit of Crimean Platform - Secretary of State of President's Office

Poland will be represented at a high level at the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform, which is scheduled to take place in August this year in Kyiv, said Jakub Kumoch, State Secretary of the Office of the President of Poland, Head of the Bureau for International Policy.

During video consultations with deputy head of the President's Office Ihor Zhovkva, Kumoch expressed support for Ukrainian initiatives aimed at de-occupation of Crimea, the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

Separately, the interlocutors touched upon the issue of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, noting the importance of further bilateral cooperation to enhance the military compatibility of Ukraine with NATO, in particular, using the format of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade (LitPolUkrbrig) as a clear example of successful interaction between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Alliance member states, the message says.

Tags: #crimea #poland #crimean_platform
