Facts

17:26 28.07.2021

Some 124 countries open to Ukrainians – Kuleba

1 min read
Some 124 countries open to Ukrainians – Kuleba

The borders of 124 countries of the world are open to Ukrainian citizens, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"As of today, the borders of 124 countries of the world are open for the citizens of Ukraine. This summer is much freer in terms of travel than the past. Among the popular tourist destinations, Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Cyprus, Cuba, the Maldives, the United Arab Emirates, the Seychelles, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Croatia, Montenegro are already open," Kuleba said in an online briefing on Wednesday.

He urged citizens to observe safety measures while traveling, first of all, to be vaccinated and to adhere to all entry rules. Kuleba also recalled that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has created a popular resource for Ukrainians tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua, where all information is promptly updated, and one can get the most accurate data on the conditions of entry or transit.

"Today, in total, 26 European countries are open. This includes the EU and the UK. We will continue to work on opening countries for Ukrainians, this will absolutely remain our priority," the minister assured.

Tags: #country #borders
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:22 15.07.2021
Vice-President of European Commission: Positive decision on opening EU border for Ukraine is matter of days

Vice-President of European Commission: Positive decision on opening EU border for Ukraine is matter of days

20:07 17.06.2021
Restrictions on entry from India to Ukraine lifted – Border Guard Service

Restrictions on entry from India to Ukraine lifted – Border Guard Service

14:03 05.02.2021
Ukraine's neighboring countries enter 'red' COVID-19 zone – Health Ministry

Ukraine's neighboring countries enter 'red' COVID-19 zone – Health Ministry

14:56 14.01.2021
Kuleba says 83 countries open for travel by Ukrainians

Kuleba says 83 countries open for travel by Ukrainians

13:40 28.09.2020
Ukraine reopens its borders to foreigners

Ukraine reopens its borders to foreigners

13:27 01.09.2020
Belarus could close borders outside Brest, Grodno to western countries - Lukashenko

Belarus could close borders outside Brest, Grodno to western countries - Lukashenko

14:55 26.08.2020
Ukraine from Aug 29 introduces 30-day ban on entrance country, except for transit

Ukraine from Aug 29 introduces 30-day ban on entrance country, except for transit

12:08 01.07.2020
Turkey, Egypt, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro open borders for Ukraine

Turkey, Egypt, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro open borders for Ukraine

16:07 31.08.2019
Duda: no one can be allowed to change borders of countries by force as it happened with Poland in 1939, with Ukraine in 2014

Duda: no one can be allowed to change borders of countries by force as it happened with Poland in 1939, with Ukraine in 2014

15:17 20.04.2019
Journalist Dubinsky's claim seeking to ban officials to go abroad during one year after election filed in court

Journalist Dubinsky's claim seeking to ban officials to go abroad during one year after election filed in court

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to oblige those arriving from Russia, India to undergo 14-day self-isolation

Light-engine sports plane downed in Prykarpattia region, four people killed – State Emergency Service

Zelensky: It is necessary to conduct detailed audit of second stage of decentralization

Valeriy Zaluzhny appointed as Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces instead of Khomchak – Zelensky's press secretary

Group of MEPs issues statement on conclusion of United States-Germany agreement on Nord Stream 2

LATEST

Foreigners killed in plane crash near Kolomyia were U.S. citizens – source

Ukraine introducing collection of biometric data of foreigners, stateless persons to obtain entry visas

Israeli Minister Elkin promises assistance in mutual recognition of COVID-certificates - The Embassy

Ukraine to renew PCR testing for arriving unvaccinated people in early Aug

Ukraine to oblige those arriving from Russia, India to undergo 14-day self-isolation

Light-engine sports plane downed in Prykarpattia region, four people killed – State Emergency Service

Some 28 countries confirm their participation in Crimean Platform's summit – Kuleba

Zelensky: It is necessary to conduct detailed audit of second stage of decentralization

Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina to perform for first time in semifinals of Olympics in Tokyo

Luxembourg opens entrance for Ukrainians

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD