Some 124 countries open to Ukrainians – Kuleba

The borders of 124 countries of the world are open to Ukrainian citizens, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"As of today, the borders of 124 countries of the world are open for the citizens of Ukraine. This summer is much freer in terms of travel than the past. Among the popular tourist destinations, Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, the Dominican Republic, Egypt, Cyprus, Cuba, the Maldives, the United Arab Emirates, the Seychelles, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Croatia, Montenegro are already open," Kuleba said in an online briefing on Wednesday.

He urged citizens to observe safety measures while traveling, first of all, to be vaccinated and to adhere to all entry rules. Kuleba also recalled that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has created a popular resource for Ukrainians tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua, where all information is promptly updated, and one can get the most accurate data on the conditions of entry or transit.

"Today, in total, 26 European countries are open. This includes the EU and the UK. We will continue to work on opening countries for Ukrainians, this will absolutely remain our priority," the minister assured.