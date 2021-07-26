Ukraine records 213 new COVID-19 cases per day, 170 people recovered, 2 died

As of Monday morning, 213 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded in Ukraine, some 170 people recovered, and two people died, the press service of the Health Ministry of Ukraine said.

"For the day on July 25, 2021, some 213 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 disease were recorded in Ukraine (of which 11 children and no medical workers). Over the past day, some 256 people hospitalized; two people died; 170 people recovered," the Ministry of Health of Ukraine said in the Telegram channel.

In total, during the pandemic in Ukraine, 2.249 million people fell ill, some 2.184 million people recovered, and 52,849 people deaths.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in the city of Kyiv (71), Odesa (33), Zhytomyr (17), Vinnytsia (14) and Kharkiv (12) regions.