Spain opened for Ukrainians from July 27

Spain will open for citizens of Ukraine on July 27 in accordance with the recommendations of the EU Council, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Spain will open for Ukrainians from July 27 in accordance with the decision of the EU Council. Visa-free travel returns. Freedom of travel for Ukrainians is among the priorities of the Foreign Ministry," Kuleba wrote on his page in Twiiter.

The minister said that upon entering the country, it is necessary to present a certificate of complete vaccination or a fresh negative test for COVID-19.

Detailed information on travel conditions on the website is available for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: https://tripadvisor.mfa.gov.ua