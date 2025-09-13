Polish Sejm adopts new law on assistance to Ukrainians after Nawrocki's veto

Photo: Unsplash

The Polish Sejm on Friday adopted a new law regulating the status of Ukrainian citizens who fled full-scale Russian aggression and the payment of financial assistance to them, RAR reports.

The draft law, voted on Friday in the Sejm, was developed after President Karol Nawrocki vetoed amendments to the law on the so-called assistance to 800+ Ukrainian citizens in Poland.

The new legislation provides that the right to these payments will be linked to professional activity and education of children in a Polish school, with the exception of, for example, people with disabilities. In addition, the right to payments will be linked to foreigners receiving at least 50% of the minimum wage.

The Polish authorities will check every month whether Ukrainians are working, and if not, the payment of 800+ for them will be suspended. Additionally, they will check whether the Ukrainian has left Poland.

Restrictions will also be imposed on access to medical services for adult citizens of Ukraine. This includes health care programs, medical rehabilitation, dental and medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the law provides for the extension of the legal status of Ukrainians' stay in Poland until March 4, 2026 - the term of the relevant decision of the EU Council.

As reported, on August 25, Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the law that provided for social benefits and free medical care for unemployed citizens of Ukraine.