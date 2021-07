President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Valeriy Kondratiuk from the post of the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SVR) and appointed to this post Oleksandr Lytvynenko, who had previously headed the National Institute for Strategic Studies.

Corresponding decrees No. 301/2021, 302/2021 and 303/2021 of July 23 were published on the president's website.