08:57 22.07.2021

Biden to host Zelensky in Washington on Aug 30 – White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on August 30, the White House said on Wednesday.

"President Biden looks forward to welcoming President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to the White House on August 30, 2021," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"The visit will affirm the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression in Donbas and Crimea," she said in the statement.

In addition, according to Psaki, Zelensky's visit to the United States will also confirm "our close cooperation on energy security and our backing for President Zelensky's efforts to tackle corruption and implement a reform agenda based on our shared democratic values."

