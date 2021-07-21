Tymoshenko: Batkivschyna develops draft Constitution with fourth control branch of power

The Batkivschyna Party has developed a draft of the new Constitution of Ukraine, which provides for the division of powers into four branches: legislative, executive, judicial and control.

"We need to adopt a Constitution, which will clearly distinguish between legislative, executive and judicial powers. What is more, the fourth powerful branch of government will be created, which should be called a control branch, which does not depend on anyone whom it controls. It's because we have the one who appoints controllers, the one that receives an appropriate control from them," she said in an interview with the Internet channel Posle.Zavtra .

According to Tymoshenko, "her team, with such top-level constitutionalists as Viktor Shyshkin, and a whole group of such people, has been working on the new Constitution of Ukraine for the past five years."

She believes that the 1996 Constitution "was lowered to society from above by parachute. You see, none neither consulted with anyone, nor asked anyone."

"Today, high-profile specialists who know exactly how Ukrainian politics work, who know its shortcomings, and understand how to turn them into strengths, can write a proposal. And then the serious work of all the country's intellectual circles should begin," Tymoshenko said, adding that after which "the president must submit it to a nationwide referendum, accept it publicly, and not even submit it to parliament for approval."

"We have a draft of such a Constitution. We know for sure that if such a draft becomes a reality, the country will simply revive. And then there will be no issue of oligarchs, because control will be separated from the executive branch, and even from the legislative branch," the politician thinks.

According to her, this project will not be made public yet, because she does not want, "God forbid, political confrontations, the criticism coming down on this new Constitution, not constructive, but crude, farcical."

Tymoshenko recalled the Constitution of Pylyp Orlyk, which "was never adopted, but it is the standard of approaches to the formation of correct governance of the country."

"With all due respect to the Constitution of Pylyp Orlyk, I don't want this Constitution to turn into the same archival material. Since if then the Constitution of Pylyp Orlyk had been adopted, we would have had a different country today," she said.