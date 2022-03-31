We have strong negotiating position, we must feel it - Tymoshenko

Members of the Ukrainian delegation at peace talks with Russia should feel a strong negotiating position, which is ensured by the success of Ukrainian defenders on the battlefield and the support of international partners, MP, leader of the Batkivschyna political party Yulia Tymoshenko said.

"The only issue that worries all people without exception is the peace talks that are underway today. We have very strong positions. The whole world is behind us, truth and strength are behind us," the Batkivschyna press service quotes Tymoshenko the words she said on the air of the national telethon.

The MP said that during the negotiations, representatives of Kyiv should insist on maintaining the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the possibility of developing and strengthening the power of the Ukrainian army in the future.

"Ukraine must defend its territorial integrity with all its might, not a single centimeter of Ukrainian land can be ceded. We have a strong negotiating position, and we must feel it. And in no case should we surrender the fundamental interests of Ukraine. I believe that today the President, and the negotiating team understands this," Tymoshenko said.