On March 26, some 5,208 people evacuated via humanitarian corridors – President's Office Dpty Head Tymoshenko

During the day on March 26, some 5,208 people were evacuated via humanitarian corridors from Kyiv and Luhansk regions, as well as Mariupol, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

In particular, 351 people were evacuated from Kyiv region, 526 from Luhansk region.

Some 4,331 residents of Mariupol reached Zaporizhia after the movement of the evacuation convoy was unblocked, which Russian troops detained for two days.

Two seriously wounded children and one infant with pneumonia were taken by ambulances to a hospital in Zaporizhia.

Some 80 tonnes of humanitarian aid have been delivered to Luhansk region.