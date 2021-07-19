Meeting of leaders of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova in Associated Trio format forms new regional dimension for EU enlargement – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said the meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova in the Associated Trio format within the Batumi International Conference forms a new regional dimension for the enlargement of the European Union.

"The meeting in the format of the Associated Trio forms a new regional dimension for the enlargement of the European Union, which will include Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova. I am happy that President of the European Council Charles Michel shares this thought and testified to the support of our initiative," Zelensky wrote on Twitter after speaking at the Batumi international conference.

Earlier, the president said about the need to support Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova from the European Union in countering Russian aggression and offered to provide a European perspective to them as states that share common values.