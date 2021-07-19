Ukrainian medics vaccinate 50,435 against COVID-19 in past 24 hours - Health Ministry

As many as 50,435 people were given coronavirus vaccines in Ukraine in a single 24-hour period on July 17, with 34,079 receiving the first dose and 16,356 the second dose of a two-shot vaccine, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Sunday

A total of 179 mobile teams, 354 vaccination posts and 229 vaccinations centers operated in the 24-hour period, it said

Since vaccination began, 2,638,941 people have been vaccinated in Ukraine. Of them, 2,638,939 have received the first dose in the country, and 1,422,536 have received both doses and are now immunized completely (including two patients who received one of the two doses abroad).