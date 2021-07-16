Rada appoints Monastyrsky as Interior Minister

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Denys Monastyrsky as the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The corrsponding decision was supported by 271 MPs at a parliamentary meeting on Friday. After that, according to the law, Monastyrsky prematurely resigned as a deputy. This decision was supported by 340 MPs. In addition, Monastyrsky took the oath of office as a member of the government.

Reference: Denys Monastyrsky is Ukrainian lawyer and politician. Over the years, he worked as a lawyer at Hillmont Partners, Global Ties KC, Legal Consulting LLC.

He was an assistant-consultant on a voluntary basis to member of the parliament of the eighth convocation Anton Gerashchenko, who is currently the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In the early parliamentary elections in 2019, Monastyrsky was elected a deputy from the Servant of the People party. In the parliament of the ninth convocation, he headed the committee on law enforcement.

As reported, on Tuesday, Arsen Avakov submitted a letter of resignation from office, which the Verkhovna Rada supported on July 15.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposed candidacy of the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement Affairs Denys Monastyrsky for the post of the new head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.