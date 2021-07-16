Facts

14:34 16.07.2021

Rada appoints Monastyrsky as Interior Minister

2 min read
Rada appoints Monastyrsky as Interior Minister

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Denys Monastyrsky as the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The corrsponding decision was supported by 271 MPs at a parliamentary meeting on Friday. After that, according to the law, Monastyrsky prematurely resigned as a deputy. This decision was supported by 340 MPs. In addition, Monastyrsky took the oath of office as a member of the government.

Reference: Denys Monastyrsky is Ukrainian lawyer and politician. Over the years, he worked as a lawyer at Hillmont Partners, Global Ties KC, Legal Consulting LLC.

He was an assistant-consultant on a voluntary basis to member of the parliament of the eighth convocation Anton Gerashchenko, who is currently the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In the early parliamentary elections in 2019, Monastyrsky was elected a deputy from the Servant of the People party. In the parliament of the ninth convocation, he headed the committee on law enforcement.

As reported, on Tuesday, Arsen Avakov submitted a letter of resignation from office, which the Verkhovna Rada supported on July 15.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposed candidacy of the head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement Affairs Denys Monastyrsky for the post of the new head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Tags: #monastyrsky #rada #interior_minister
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:12 15.07.2021
IMF welcomes recent decisions of parliament, waiting for progress in other sectors

IMF welcomes recent decisions of parliament, waiting for progress in other sectors

18:57 14.07.2021
Rada adopts law on reform of ARMA

Rada adopts law on reform of ARMA

10:29 14.07.2021
Consideration of motion on appointment of Monastyrsky as Interior Minister to take place on July 16

Consideration of motion on appointment of Monastyrsky as Interior Minister to take place on July 16

08:58 14.07.2021
Zelensky proposes Monastyrsky for post of Interior Minister

Zelensky proposes Monastyrsky for post of Interior Minister

11:27 12.07.2021
Zelensky asks Razumkov to convene Rada extraordinary session – MP Honcharenko

Zelensky asks Razumkov to convene Rada extraordinary session – MP Honcharenko

12:58 02.07.2021
Rada cancels Crimea free economic area

Rada cancels Crimea free economic area

14:40 29.06.2021
Rada adopts law on resumption of HQCJ work

Rada adopts law on resumption of HQCJ work

14:11 25.06.2021
Rada to hold extraordinary sessions on Tuesday, Thursday – MP Korniyenko

Rada to hold extraordinary sessions on Tuesday, Thursday – MP Korniyenko

11:32 15.06.2021
Rada adopts law with amendments to Tax Code on tax amnesty - 243 votes

Rada adopts law with amendments to Tax Code on tax amnesty - 243 votes

11:32 03.06.2021
Forced landing of plane in Belarus poses threat to intl security – Rada's statement

Forced landing of plane in Belarus poses threat to intl security – Rada's statement

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Document unites people in effort to build their own state, must continue this work with dignity - Zelensky on occasion of anniversary of Declaration of State Sovereignty

Tupytsky informed about suspicion of illegal use of key to sign payment documents of Constitutional Court

U.S. acting Chargé d'Affaires, during his visit to JFO area, assures Washington to continue supporting Ukraine by providing logistical assistance

Constitutional Court considers every citizen of Ukraine obliged to know Ukrainian - court decision

Daily COVID-19 levels growing in Ukraine: 737 new cases, 17 deaths seen in past 24 hours

LATEST

Document unites people in effort to build their own state, must continue this work with dignity - Zelensky on occasion of anniversary of Declaration of State Sovereignty

Tupytsky informed about suspicion of illegal use of key to sign payment documents of Constitutional Court

Since July 2020, some 1.3 mln Ukrainian tourists visit Egypt, about 30 cases of COVID-19 recorded

Denisova calls indictment against Ukrainian Yesypenko example of intimidation of independent journalists in Russia-occupied Crimea

U.S. acting Chargé d'Affaires, during his visit to JFO area, assures Washington to continue supporting Ukraine by providing logistical assistance

Constitutional Court considers every citizen of Ukraine obliged to know Ukrainian - court decision

Daily COVID-19 levels growing in Ukraine: 737 new cases, 17 deaths seen in past 24 hours

Denisova calls on UN, OSCE to increase pressure on Russia

Over one million vaccinations carried out in July

Ex-MP Zhevaho put on intl wanted in case of Finance and Credit bank

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD