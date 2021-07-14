Zelensky proposes Monastyrsky for post of Interior Minister

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has nominated Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement Denys Monastyrsky for the post of new Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

As MP Oleksandr Kachura (Servant of the People faction) said on his Telegram channel, Zelensky made a statement during a meeting of the faction on Tuesday.

"The President proposed Denys Monastyrsky for the post of Minister of Internal Affairs. The faction supported the proposal with applause," Kachura wrote.

In addition, the fact that Zelensky proposed the candidacy of Monastyrsky for the post of Minister of Internal Affairs was also reported by Kachura's colleague in the faction, Yelyzaveta Yasko.

"Monastyrsky Denys is the main candidate for the post of minister," Yasko wrote on her Facebook page.