Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:09 30.09.2025

Defense Ministry ready to provide maximum aid to mine manufacturers in scaling up, developing production – Shmyhal

1 min read
Defense Ministry ready to provide maximum aid to mine manufacturers in scaling up, developing production – Shmyhal

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has a request for a large number of mines from servicemen to deter the enemy's offensive, destroy its armored vehicles and manpower, and for its part is ready to provide maximum assistance to manufacturers in scaling up and developing production, Head of the defense department Denys Shmyhal said following the results of a meeting with the participation of mine manufacturers.

"Together with the deputy ministers of defense and representatives of military bodies, we got acquainted with the needs of manufacturers, heard key problems that need to be solved… I set a number of specific tasks. In the near future, I expect changes that will allow adapting the production and codification processes to the conditions of modern warfare and to the standards of our allies," Shmyhal said on Telegram channel.

He also said he held a meeting dedicated to the air defense of Ukrainian enterprises of the defense-industrial complex. "Our goal is to create the most favorable and safe conditions for the work of defense enterprises from Ukraine and partner countries," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #minister #defense

MORE ABOUT

20:29 29.09.2025
Ukraine and defense on agenda of informal EU summit

Ukraine and defense on agenda of informal EU summit

19:23 29.09.2025
Ukraine's long-range capabilities and challenges with manufacturers discussed at technology Staff HQ meeting – NSDC secretary

Ukraine's long-range capabilities and challenges with manufacturers discussed at technology Staff HQ meeting – NSDC secretary

16:14 20.09.2025
Zelenskyy signs decree to implement NSDC decision on developing state weapons, military equipment program

Zelenskyy signs decree to implement NSDC decision on developing state weapons, military equipment program

09:41 19.09.2025
Ukraine localizing 25 foreign defense firms - PM Shmyhal

Ukraine localizing 25 foreign defense firms - PM Shmyhal

20:20 17.09.2025
Govt to hold meeting on strengthening air defense, frontline security – Svyrydenko

Govt to hold meeting on strengthening air defense, frontline security – Svyrydenko

19:21 15.09.2025
Kachka, European Commissioner Kubilius discuss defense industry, architecture of security guarantees

Kachka, European Commissioner Kubilius discuss defense industry, architecture of security guarantees

20:52 10.09.2025
Ukraine offers partners to jointly defend airspace – Zelenskyy

Ukraine offers partners to jointly defend airspace – Zelenskyy

20:21 09.09.2025
Air defense of 3rd separate assault brigade shoots down more than 600 enemy UAVs in August

Air defense of 3rd separate assault brigade shoots down more than 600 enemy UAVs in August

20:28 08.09.2025
Yermak and Rubio discuss security guarantees and defense support for Ukraine

Yermak and Rubio discuss security guarantees and defense support for Ukraine

21:07 21.07.2025
French FM inspects Ukrainian-made UAV samples

French FM inspects Ukrainian-made UAV samples

HOT NEWS

Trump on Zelenskyy-Putin talks to end war: We need to get them together and do it

Intelligence Agency reports evacuation of 57 people from Gaza, incl 48 Ukrainians

Authorities: 12 injured in Dnipro, one in serious condition

Russians attack Dnipro with drones, causing fires, casualties - Lysak

Ukrainian, suspected by Germany of involvement in Nord Stream disruption, detained in Poland – media

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Guterres discuss situation at Zaporizhia NPP

Korniyenko: Rada's role in EC screening to speed up Ukraine's legislative alignment with EU

Yermak: 16 teenagers rescued from occupied territories

The Blaho for Communities digital platform developed by Epicentr and Itera will launch in October

Trump on Zelenskyy-Putin talks to end war: We need to get them together and do it

Victim of strike on Dnipro dies in hospital; casualties reach 15 – authorities

Woman injured in Sep 7 strike dies in Kyiv – Klitschko

Intelligence Agency reports evacuation of 57 people from Gaza, incl 48 Ukrainians

Poroshenko: European Solidarity initiates redirecting UAH 200 bln in 2026 budget to AFU

Authorities: 12 injured in Dnipro, one in serious condition

AD
AD