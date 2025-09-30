Defense Ministry ready to provide maximum aid to mine manufacturers in scaling up, developing production – Shmyhal

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has a request for a large number of mines from servicemen to deter the enemy's offensive, destroy its armored vehicles and manpower, and for its part is ready to provide maximum assistance to manufacturers in scaling up and developing production, Head of the defense department Denys Shmyhal said following the results of a meeting with the participation of mine manufacturers.

"Together with the deputy ministers of defense and representatives of military bodies, we got acquainted with the needs of manufacturers, heard key problems that need to be solved… I set a number of specific tasks. In the near future, I expect changes that will allow adapting the production and codification processes to the conditions of modern warfare and to the standards of our allies," Shmyhal said on Telegram channel.

He also said he held a meeting dedicated to the air defense of Ukrainian enterprises of the defense-industrial complex. "Our goal is to create the most favorable and safe conditions for the work of defense enterprises from Ukraine and partner countries," Shmyhal said.