Rule of law, fight against corruption remain key issues of reforms in Ukraine – Lithuanian PM

Ukraine needs to make even more efforts in the fight against corruption and the implementation of the rule of law, as they are key reforms, Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė said.

At the Fourth Conference on Ukraine's reforms in Vilnius on Thursday, she said that lack of progress in these areas will undermine efforts on any others, it will not provide an opportunity not only to attract, but also to retain foreign investment.

The head of the Lithuanian government welcomed the progress of Ukraine in these areas, but recalled the abolition of the mandatory declaration by the Constitutional Court in 2020, which showed the fragility of the changes.

Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen said that time is pressing on us, delay means the loss of people's trust and there must be real actions.

She said the rejection of these reforms could lead to the loss of support not only from the IMF, but also from Ukraine's political partners.

Čmilytė-Nielsen said it is hard to follow the road of reforms, but the officials have gathered to support the people of Ukraine.

Prime Minister Šimonytė, among other important Ukrainian reforms supported by Lithuania, named the further integration of the gas market into the European one, joining the European Green Deal program and the opening of the land market.

She also stressed the importance of corporate governance, transparent and fair appointment of top managers.

Speaking about the experience of Lithuania, which can be useful for Ukraine, Šimonytė pointed out two key lessons of rebuilding the country from almost zero. The reform should cover all stakeholders and consolidate them, and it is necessary to use all the support of international partners, she said.