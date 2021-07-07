Facts

09:38 07.07.2021

Ukraine's MFA welcomes adoption by OSCE PA of urgent resolution on destabilizing military build-up by Russia near Ukraine, in temporarily occupied Crimea, Sevastopol, Black, Azov Seas

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the adoption by the summer session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) on July 6 of an urgent resolution on "the Destabilizing Military Build-Up by the Russian Federation Near Ukraine in the Temporarily Occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol, Ukraine, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov."

"The approval of this resolution once again confirmed the unity of the international community in condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The increasing military presence poses a threat to European security," the ministry said in a commentary released by its press service on Tuesday evening.

It is emphasized that the resolution was initiated by the Permanent Delegation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to the OSCE PA.

In the document, the OSCE PA called on the Russian Federation to end the illegal occupation of Crimea, withdraw its troops, weapons, military equipment from the occupied peninsula, and end constant conscription campaigns. In addition, the Assembly called on Russia to lift all restrictions on freedom of navigation in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and through the Kerch Strait.

Commenting on the adoption of the document, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that "this is an important contribution to international efforts to overcome the crisis of European security caused by Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. The document contributes to the implementation of previous Assembly resolutions and fixes that Russia's aggression against Ukraine grossly violates the fundamental principles of the OSCE".

Tags: #osce_pa #mfa
