Danilov: France, Germany bear moral responsibility for occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine by Russia

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that France and Germany bear moral responsibility for the occupation by Russia of part of the territories of Georgia and Ukraine due to the blocking in 2008 in Bucharest of Ukraine's NATO Membership Action Plan.

"Our international partners reproach us that we cannot overcome corruption. There is also corruption in other countries. The French, for example, in 2008 were engaged in negotiations between Georgia and Russia, and as a result, the Georgians lost part of their territory, and the French received an order for the Mistral from Russia. I do not know if they received anything for part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Crimea, but there is moral responsibility," Danilov said in an interview with the Ukrainian edition of Forbes.

He said "Russia attacked Georgia and Ukraine after France and Germany in 2008 in Bucharest blocked our NATO membership action plan."

"When we meet behind closed doors with German and French representatives in Kyiv, I tell them about it," Danilov said.

At the same time, according to the NSDC secretary, "Germany has recently changed its tone." "Ukraine is now returning its status as a subject, they are beginning to communicate with us, they are beginning to perceive us separately from Russia," Danilov said.