Facts

15:24 06.07.2021

Danilov: France, Germany bear moral responsibility for occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine by Russia

2 min read
Danilov: France, Germany bear moral responsibility for occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine by Russia

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that France and Germany bear moral responsibility for the occupation by Russia of part of the territories of Georgia and Ukraine due to the blocking in 2008 in Bucharest of Ukraine's NATO Membership Action Plan.

"Our international partners reproach us that we cannot overcome corruption. There is also corruption in other countries. The French, for example, in 2008 were engaged in negotiations between Georgia and Russia, and as a result, the Georgians lost part of their territory, and the French received an order for the Mistral from Russia. I do not know if they received anything for part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and Crimea, but there is moral responsibility," Danilov said in an interview with the Ukrainian edition of Forbes.

He said "Russia attacked Georgia and Ukraine after France and Germany in 2008 in Bucharest blocked our NATO membership action plan."

"When we meet behind closed doors with German and French representatives in Kyiv, I tell them about it," Danilov said.

At the same time, according to the NSDC secretary, "Germany has recently changed its tone." "Ukraine is now returning its status as a subject, they are beginning to communicate with us, they are beginning to perceive us separately from Russia," Danilov said.

Tags: #nsdc #nato #danilov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:48 06.07.2021
NSDC not to include any names in register of oligarchs, subject to voluntary abandonment of their assets - Danilov

NSDC not to include any names in register of oligarchs, subject to voluntary abandonment of their assets - Danilov

16:44 05.07.2021
Zhovkva: It is necessary to determine time frame when decision on Ukraine's affiliation with NATO will begin to be implemented

Zhovkva: It is necessary to determine time frame when decision on Ukraine's affiliation with NATO will begin to be implemented

12:19 05.07.2021
Ukraine does enough to get confirmed terms of EU membership – Zelensky

Ukraine does enough to get confirmed terms of EU membership – Zelensky

16:14 02.07.2021
Kuleba: Russia has no chance succeed in confrontation with NATO

Kuleba: Russia has no chance succeed in confrontation with NATO

13:19 26.06.2021
German Ambassador on Ukraine's NATO membership: everyone fears to be in direct war with Russia

German Ambassador on Ukraine's NATO membership: everyone fears to be in direct war with Russia

10:44 25.06.2021
Vaccination can protect Ukrainians from incidence of COVID-19 - Danilov

Vaccination can protect Ukrainians from incidence of COVID-19 - Danilov

09:28 25.06.2021
Ukraine's accession to NATO matter of security rather than politics – Zelensky

Ukraine's accession to NATO matter of security rather than politics – Zelensky

17:39 24.06.2021
Zelensky signs decree on extended, new sanctions against 55 banks, fiscal companies of Russia, so called ORDLO banks

Zelensky signs decree on extended, new sanctions against 55 banks, fiscal companies of Russia, so called ORDLO banks

16:08 24.06.2021
'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

'Indian' strain of COVID-19 recorded in Ukraine – Danilov

19:01 18.06.2021
NSDC introduces full package of sanctions against Dmytro Firtash, Pavlo Fuks – Danilov

NSDC introduces full package of sanctions against Dmytro Firtash, Pavlo Fuks – Danilov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Active phase starts in coastal component of Sea Breeze 2021

Dzhaparova: We managed to form core of international coalition for liberation of Crimea

NSDC not to include any names in register of oligarchs, subject to voluntary abandonment of their assets - Danilov

Poroshenko's attorneys file lawsuit against Zelensky demanding release of original 'Bihus tapes'

Ukraine records 541 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,086 recovered, 20 died – ministry

LATEST

Active phase starts in coastal component of Sea Breeze 2021

Vacation period, increasing COVID-19 incidence in Europe are external threat to situation with COVID-19 in Ukraine – KSE

From beginning of occupation of Crimea, Russia calls up about 30,000 Ukrainians for military service – dpty FM

Dzhaparova: We managed to form core of international coalition for liberation of Crimea

Poroshenko's attorneys file lawsuit against Zelensky demanding release of original 'Bihus tapes'

Stage of marine component alignment ended in Sea Breeze 2021 intl military exercise

United States to transfer some vaccines to Ukraine under COVAX program – embassy

Ukraine records 541 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,086 recovered, 20 died – ministry

Two-thirds of Ukrainians support ban on farmland sale - KIIS poll

Zelensky to visit Vilnius on July 6-7 to participate in 4th intl conference on reforms in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD