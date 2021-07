Zelensky in Vilnius to meet with CoE head, President of Lithuania

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will meet on Tuesday with President of the European Council (CoE) Charles Michel and President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius.

According to Michel's agenda on the Council's website, the meeting is scheduled for 14:00 local time.

As reported, a conference on reforms in Ukraine will take place in Vilnius on July 7-8.