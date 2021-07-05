Facts

15:08 05.07.2021

Several dozen countries to take part in Crimean Platform summit – Dzhaparova

2 min read
Several dozen countries to take part in Crimean Platform summit – Dzhaparova

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova has said that several dozen countries will take part in the Crimean Platform summit, which will be held in Kyiv in August this year.

At the same time, according to Dzhaparova, a list of countries has not yet been disclosed, since the Russian Federation has included all the levers of influence and blackmail in order to discredit the Crimean Platform and minimize the countries' attendance at the summit.

"Now there are three categories of countries. The first category is those that have confirmed their participation by official notes. This is a considerable number of countries. The second category is the countries that have confirmed their participation in a working order and now decide on the level of participation – the first or second person in the state or the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The third category – those that still decide on the participation itself," Dzhaparova said during a separate briefing for journalists at the Ukraine 30. International Relations forum on Monday in Kyiv.

"It will be several dozen countries [which will take part]," she said.

Dzhaparova also said that "Germany and France belong to the second category of countries."

According to her, the Crimean Platform summit will be held on the territory of the Parkovy Congress and Exhibition Center in Kyiv and will end with the signing of a large document.

"The summit will end with the signing of an ambitious document – the Crimean Declaration or the Crimean Charter. We are now working with partners on the name," she said, adding that the document will actually outline and codify the policy of non-recognition of the occupation of Crimea by Russia, clearly indicate what the Russian Federation is, what harm it bears in Crimea and what consequences await it.

Tags: #crimean_platform
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:01 02.07.2021
Kuleba urges countries to join Crimean Platform to protect their own interests

Kuleba urges countries to join Crimean Platform to protect their own interests

10:29 28.05.2021
Slovakian President to take part in inaugural summit of Crimean Platform

Slovakian President to take part in inaugural summit of Crimean Platform

15:20 17.05.2021
Latvian parliament creates support group for Crimean Platform in Ukraine

Latvian parliament creates support group for Crimean Platform in Ukraine

12:54 29.04.2021
Number of countries confirm participation in 'Crimean Platform' summit at highest level – Dzhaparova

Number of countries confirm participation in 'Crimean Platform' summit at highest level – Dzhaparova

09:37 19.03.2021
Russia deploys 'machine' to counter Crimean Platform - Kuleba

Russia deploys 'machine' to counter Crimean Platform - Kuleba

11:34 18.03.2021
Zelensky grateful for G7 foreign ministers' support of Crimean platform

Zelensky grateful for G7 foreign ministers' support of Crimean platform

16:04 28.01.2021
Zelensky believes in effectiveness of Crimean Platform

Zelensky believes in effectiveness of Crimean Platform

13:04 25.12.2020
Kuleba: Occupied Crimea very expensive for Russia, and will be even more expensive

Kuleba: Occupied Crimea very expensive for Russia, and will be even more expensive

09:03 19.12.2020
Turkey supports 'Crimean Platform' – foreign minister

Turkey supports 'Crimean Platform' – foreign minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky to visit Vilnius on July 6-7 to participate in 4th intl conference on reforms in Ukraine

Lukashenko's statements on supply of weapons from Ukraine, border closure do not correspond to reality – Kuleba

Ukraine does enough to get confirmed terms of EU membership – Zelensky

Fishing vessel towed by Ukrainian sea guard boat, crew not injured – border guard service

Germany intends to promote extension of agreement on gas transit through Ukraine

LATEST

Two-thirds of Ukrainians support ban on farmland sale - KIIS poll

Zelensky to visit Vilnius on July 6-7 to participate in 4th intl conference on reforms in Ukraine

Zhovkva: It is necessary to determine time frame when decision on Ukraine's affiliation with NATO will begin to be implemented

Zelensky in Vilnius to meet with CoE head, President of Lithuania

Lukashenko's statements on supply of weapons from Ukraine, border closure do not correspond to reality – Kuleba

Ukraine registers single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Janssen manufactured by Johnson&Johnson

Ukraine does enough to get confirmed terms of EU membership – Zelensky

Zelensky: Europe must unite to counter energy threat of Nord Stream 2

Over 24,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus in Ukraine per day - Health Ministry

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches flight from Abu Dhabi to Kyiv

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD