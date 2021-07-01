Facts

15:28 01.07.2021

Rada ratifies framework agreement with France to improve drinking water supply in Luhansk region

1 min read
Rada ratifies framework agreement with France to improve drinking water supply in Luhansk region

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified a framework agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the French Republic to support the financing of a project to improve the drinking water supply in Luhansk region.

Some 348 MPs voted for the adoption of relevant bill No. 0118 at a session on Thursday.

The adoption of the bill will create a legal basis for the implementation of the framework agreement and an investment project to improve the supply of drinking water in Luhansk region. The total amount of funds from the Government of the French Republic for the implementation of this project is EUR 70 million.

The loan is supposed to be repaid at the expense of municipal enterprise Popasna Regional Water Utility, which belongs to the sphere of management of Luhansk Regional Military-Civil Administration.

Tags: #agreement #water #luhansk_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:59 20.05.2021
Klitschko: From May 20, almost 120 Ukrainian cities to be left without hot water, budgetary institutions without natural gas

Klitschko: From May 20, almost 120 Ukrainian cities to be left without hot water, budgetary institutions without natural gas

16:08 08.05.2021
Zelensky in Luhansk region honors memory of those killed during World War II

Zelensky in Luhansk region honors memory of those killed during World War II

10:09 07.05.2021
FMs of Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg visit JFO area, promise to tell European community truth about Donbas situation

FMs of Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg visit JFO area, promise to tell European community truth about Donbas situation

11:51 09.03.2021
PGO prepares report to ICC on Russia's shelling of civilian objects in Luhansk region

PGO prepares report to ICC on Russia's shelling of civilian objects in Luhansk region

17:26 02.03.2021
President of European Council calls on Russia to ensure full access of OSCE SMM to uncontrolled territories

President of European Council calls on Russia to ensure full access of OSCE SMM to uncontrolled territories

17:18 11.02.2021
Ukraine agrees to expand Interbus agreement for regular passenger bus traffic

Ukraine agrees to expand Interbus agreement for regular passenger bus traffic

19:01 28.01.2021
Ukraine, Japan sign intergovernmental agreement on medical equipment purchase grant for Ukrainian Border Guard Service

Ukraine, Japan sign intergovernmental agreement on medical equipment purchase grant for Ukrainian Border Guard Service

10:05 06.01.2021
Water supply to five cities of Donetsk region cut off due to accident - State Emergency Service

Water supply to five cities of Donetsk region cut off due to accident - State Emergency Service

12:53 05.01.2021
Water supply to five cities of Donetsk region temporarily stopped due to accident - State Emergency Service

Water supply to five cities of Donetsk region temporarily stopped due to accident - State Emergency Service

13:21 23.12.2020
Victims of fires in Luhansk region need more attention from authorities - TIC

Victims of fires in Luhansk region need more attention from authorities - TIC

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada passes at first reading bill on de-oligarchization

Rada recognizes Crimean Tatars, Karaites, Krymchaks as indigenous peoples of Ukraine

Ukraine hopes EU to resume free entry for its citizens in two weeks – MFA

Zelensky: Value integration into European, Euro-Atlantic communities is Ukraine's historic choice

Zelensky sees in Russian society expectation of solutions to end war against Ukraine

LATEST

Rada passes at first reading bill on de-oligarchization

Rada recognizes Crimean Tatars, Karaites, Krymchaks as indigenous peoples of Ukraine

Decline in COVID-19 incidence slowing down in Ukraine – KSE

Lekhim Group to supply first batch of CoronaVac vaccine to Ukraine under contract with Crown Agents

Georgia lifts curfew imposed in Nov 2020 due to COVID-19

UIA charters to Antalya delayed due to slot problems from Turkey, passengers provided with meals

Ukraine hopes EU to resume free entry for its citizens in two weeks – MFA

Kuleba instructs Ukraine's Consulate to work with Turkish authorities to restore flights from Antalya

Kyivstar launches 4G at 900 MHz band in 411 settlements in June

Zelensky: Value integration into European, Euro-Atlantic communities is Ukraine's historic choice

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD