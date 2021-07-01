Rada ratifies framework agreement with France to improve drinking water supply in Luhansk region

The Verkhovna Rada has ratified a framework agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the French Republic to support the financing of a project to improve the drinking water supply in Luhansk region.

Some 348 MPs voted for the adoption of relevant bill No. 0118 at a session on Thursday.

The adoption of the bill will create a legal basis for the implementation of the framework agreement and an investment project to improve the supply of drinking water in Luhansk region. The total amount of funds from the Government of the French Republic for the implementation of this project is EUR 70 million.

The loan is supposed to be repaid at the expense of municipal enterprise Popasna Regional Water Utility, which belongs to the sphere of management of Luhansk Regional Military-Civil Administration.