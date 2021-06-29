Facts

12:56 29.06.2021

Ukrainian killed in fire on board MSC MESSINA in Indian Ocean – MFA

2 min read
Ukrainian killed in fire on board MSC MESSINA in Indian Ocean – MFA

As a result of a fire on board MSC MESSINA in the Indian Ocean, a citizen of Ukraine died, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko said.

"On behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Embassies in India and Singapore promptly clarified the situation on the MSC MESSINA vessel. It became known that on June 25, at a distance of 425 nautical miles from Port Blair on the Andaman Islands in the Indian Ocean, a fire broke out in the engine room of the MSC MESSINA container vessel, as a result of which a citizen of Ukraine born in 2001 died," Nikolenko told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to him, the vessel with 28 crew members on board, including 26 Ukrainian citizens, was heading from Colombo (Sri Lanka) to Singapore.

"The fire was extinguished by the crew and with the help of several vessels located in the area of ​​the incident. Other sailors were not injured as a result of this incident. Their condition is satisfactory," the spokesperson said.

He said MSC MESSINA is currently being towed to Singapore. Estimated arrival date until July 4.

"The body of the deceased Ukrainian sailor has already been delivered to Singapore. Preparations for his repatriation have started. The case is under the special control of the Ukrainian Embassy in Singapore," Nikolenko said.

Tags: #msc_messina #mfa
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:56 29.06.2021
Minsk's decision to suspend EaP participation shows disrespect for values of democracy, rule of law, human rights – Ukraine's MFA

Minsk's decision to suspend EaP participation shows disrespect for values of democracy, rule of law, human rights – Ukraine's MFA

18:02 25.06.2021
Ambassadors of France, Germany said ​​resuming EU-Russia summits not supported, promise to discuss this with Kyiv – Ukraine's MFA

Ambassadors of France, Germany said ​​resuming EU-Russia summits not supported, promise to discuss this with Kyiv – Ukraine's MFA

12:44 17.06.2021
MFA works to open up new infrastructure opportunities for Ukraine – Kuleba

MFA works to open up new infrastructure opportunities for Ukraine – Kuleba

17:02 16.06.2021
PGO, MFA to coordinate efforts to return stolen assets from abroad

PGO, MFA to coordinate efforts to return stolen assets from abroad

18:50 08.06.2021
Russia's withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty expected, it has been breaking it since 2008 – Ukrainian MFA's comment

Russia's withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty expected, it has been breaking it since 2008 – Ukrainian MFA's comment

12:57 22.05.2021
Resumption of Dnieper water supplies to Crimea possible only after demilitarization, de-occupation - MFA

Resumption of Dnieper water supplies to Crimea possible only after demilitarization, de-occupation - MFA

13:34 27.04.2021
Ukraine declares employee of Russia's Consulate General in Odesa as undesirable person to stay in country – Ukraine's MFA

Ukraine declares employee of Russia's Consulate General in Odesa as undesirable person to stay in country – Ukraine's MFA

13:58 12.04.2021
Extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO to be held at Ukraine's request to discuss aggravation on border with Russia – MFA

Extraordinary meeting of Ukraine-NATO to be held at Ukraine's request to discuss aggravation on border with Russia – MFA

11:17 12.04.2021
Ukraine receives strong signal of solidarity from intl partners amid escalation coming from Russia – MFA

Ukraine receives strong signal of solidarity from intl partners amid escalation coming from Russia – MFA

14:56 02.04.2021
MFA considering possibility of arbitration due to appropriation of Ukraine's telecommunications system, radio frequencies by Russia

MFA considering possibility of arbitration due to appropriation of Ukraine's telecommunications system, radio frequencies by Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Minsk's decision to suspend EaP participation shows disrespect for values of democracy, rule of law, human rights – Ukraine's MFA

Rada adopts law on resumption of HQCJ work

Kuleba instructs Ukrainian embassies in India, Singapore to check info on fire of vessel with Odesa sailors near Sri Lanka

Zelensky states he submitting to Rada bill on large coat of arms of Ukraine as urgent

One Ukrainian soldier died as result of shelling in ​​Pisky area in Donbas

LATEST

Rada adopts law on resumption of HQCJ work

Ukrainian film 'Editorial Office' directed by Bondarchuk received EUR 140,000 from Eurimages – Tkachenko

Kuleba instructs Ukrainian embassies in India, Singapore to check info on fire of vessel with Odesa sailors near Sri Lanka

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling near Novotoshkivske in Donbas – task force

Klitschko: I believe Ukraine to become constitutionally developed, legal European state

Over 400 Ukrainian citizens are in detention facilities in Russia, occupied territories – Denisova

Extension of Constitution to entire territory of Ukraine is important task under occupation – Razumkov

Zelensky thanks European Council for approval of CAA agreement between Ukraine, EU

Large U.S.-Ukrainian maritime exercise Sea Breeze starts in Black Sea

Zelensky states he submitting to Rada bill on large coat of arms of Ukraine as urgent

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD