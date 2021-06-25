Razumkov says he does not plan to resign

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov said he was not going to resign.

Responding to a request from journalists to comment on the information that he himself is spreading rumors about his resignation, Razumkov said: "I am not going to resign, therefore I do not plan to disperse such rumors either: I have not done this and will not do it."

The chairman of the parliament said that "now there is no election campaign to build logical or illogical processes."

"I like my work. I hope I do it well [...] I will do it until the Ukrainian people allow it," he said.

On Friday, Razumkov holds a press conference on the topic: "Parliamentarism. Constitution. Independence."