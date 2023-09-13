Commissioner for Missing Persons Kotenko intends to resign

Ukraine's Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances Oleh Kotenko intends to resign after the Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the list of his powers.

"Yesterday, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, changes were made to the list of powers of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances. Thus, negotiations with the aggressor country on the return of bodies were transferred to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. The activities of search engines will be under the jurisdiction of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Work with the Unified Register of Missing Persons is now entrusted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Kotenko said on Facebook on Wednesday.

He said he is currently on a business trip to the liberated territories of Donetsk region, but upon his return he will submit his resignation.

"However, from the date of its approval, assistance to family members of the missing by Oleh Kotenko's team will continue in the format of public work. As before, everyone can contact us with their problem. In turn, we will do everything to help you," he said.

As reported, on September 12, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred from the Ministry for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories to the Ministry of Internal Affairs the authority to coordinate the search for persons who went missing under special circumstances.