Facts

11:56 21.06.2021

Celebrations on 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence to cost UAH 100 mln – Finance Ministry

1 min read
Celebrations on 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence to cost UAH 100 mln – Finance Ministry

Expenditures allocated directly for the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence are projected at UAH 100 million, the Ministry of Finance has said.

According to the ministry's press release, a plan of measures for the preparation and celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence, in addition to the festive events, includes large-scale infrastructure projects, in particular, such as the modernization of six regional airports, the development of the Kyiv-Lviv-Sknyliv euro track, the completion of the construction of a new medical and diagnostic complex at Okhmatdyt and others.

"The projected expenditures in the amount of UAH 5.4 billion include costs for the construction and modernization of such facilities," the report said.

The Ministry of Finance said that financing of all activities of the plan will be carried out at the expense of state, local budgets, and other sources, including private investments, grants, and donor assistance.

Ukraine's Independence Day is celebrated on August 24.

