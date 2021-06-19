Facts

14:14 19.06.2021

FMs of Ukraine, Poland coordinate positions on counteraction to Nord Stream 2

1 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

"Dmytro Kuleba and Zbigniew Rau confirmed that the Russian project Nord Stream 2 poses threats to the security of both countries and Europe as a whole, and coordinated positions to oppose its implementation," the MFA press service said.

The sides also discussed preparations for the meeting of the Lublin Triangle, which will take place in Vilnius soon.

Kuleba expressed gratitude for Poland's continued support for Ukraine's course towards EU and NATO membership and discussed with Rau further steps that the Alliance can take to accelerate Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration and strengthen the defense capability of our state.

Tags: #nord_stream_2 #poland #ukraine
