Facts

13:43 18.06.2021

Ukraine strives for meeting of Normandy format leaders to take place ASAP – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine strives for meeting of Normandy format leaders to take place ASAP – Kuleba

Ukraine strives for the meeting of the leaders of Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia in the Normandy format to take place as soon as possible, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Ukraine wants the Normandy summit to take place as soon as possible, because we understand that we need to sit down and talk with Putin directly if we want to make progress, and President [Volodymyr Zelensky] is ready for a bilateral meeting with President Putin," Kuleba said in an interview with foreign media outlets, a fragment of which was published on Telegram of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Friday.

Tags: #normandy_format #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:43 18.06.2021
Delfast plans to achieve 51% localization of e-bike production in Ukraine in 2022

Delfast plans to achieve 51% localization of e-bike production in Ukraine in 2022

14:52 18.06.2021
Over 50,000 cyberattacks launched on state information resources last week – communications service

Over 50,000 cyberattacks launched on state information resources last week – communications service

11:00 18.06.2021
Energy Ministry set to hold 'green' auctions in 2022, revise quotas for participation in them - UWEA

Energy Ministry set to hold 'green' auctions in 2022, revise quotas for participation in them - UWEA

10:59 18.06.2021
Fully vaccinated Ukrainians can enter Germany to visit relatives, friends, or for tourist purposes from June 25 – embassy

Fully vaccinated Ukrainians can enter Germany to visit relatives, friends, or for tourist purposes from June 25 – embassy

20:07 17.06.2021
Restrictions on entry from India to Ukraine lifted – Border Guard Service

Restrictions on entry from India to Ukraine lifted – Border Guard Service

17:53 17.06.2021
For cooperation with IMF, Ukraine should adopt laws on High Council of Justice, inaccurate declaration – Finance Ministry

For cooperation with IMF, Ukraine should adopt laws on High Council of Justice, inaccurate declaration – Finance Ministry

17:18 17.06.2021
Desertification of vast territories threatens to Ukraine in next 30-40 years – Ecology Minister

Desertification of vast territories threatens to Ukraine in next 30-40 years – Ecology Minister

11:28 17.06.2021
Ukraine records largest increase in peacefulness globally in 2020

Ukraine records largest increase in peacefulness globally in 2020

20:14 16.06.2021
Putin: Russia has only one obligation on Ukraine – to promote implementation of Minsk agreement

Putin: Russia has only one obligation on Ukraine – to promote implementation of Minsk agreement

14:29 16.06.2021
Ukraine, Hungary resume joint border patrols – Border Guard Service

Ukraine, Hungary resume joint border patrols – Border Guard Service

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDC introduces full package of sanctions against Dmytro Firtash, Pavlo Fuks – Danilov

SBU conducting searches at Municipal Warta in framework of case on illegal handling of weapons

Over 50,000 cyberattacks launched on state information resources last week – communications service

SBU prevents sale of classified defense devices, for which offenders sought $2 mln

Zelensky announces launch of project to build hospitals according to European standards

LATEST

NSDC introduces full package of sanctions against Dmytro Firtash, Pavlo Fuks – Danilov

Liashko: It's necessary to carry out 119,000 vaccinations per day for 10 mln vaccinations against COVID-19 by summer end

SBU conducting searches at Municipal Warta in framework of case on illegal handling of weapons

SBU prevents sale of classified defense devices, for which offenders sought $2 mln

Zelensky announces launch of project to build hospitals according to European standards

Zelensky signs decree to increase minimum wage for doctors

U.S. does not intend to weaken or lift sanctions against Russia – Nuland

Kyivavtodor to continue cooperation with law enforcers, provide all necessary documents - Kyiv City State Administration

Ternopil party organization Holos demands that Rudyk, Zhelezniak resign their mandates

Ukraine not to abandon Minsk Agreements – Danilov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD