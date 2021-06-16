Ukrainian Ambassador to hold meeting at U.S. State Department after Biden-Putin talks

Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova will hold a meeting at the U.S. State Department on Wednesday, the day of talks between U.S. and Russian Presidents Joseph Biden and Vladimir Putin.

As follows from the schedule for June 16, published on the website of the State Department, Markarova will meet with Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker. The meeting is scheduled for 19.00 local time.

As reported, a Russian-American summit will be held in Geneva on Wednesday. Also, the presidents of the Russian Federation and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, will hold talks (the conversation is scheduled to start at 13.15 local time). A press conference of the President of the Russian Federation on the results of the summit is scheduled for 18.00. The American side plans to hold Biden's press conference after Putin.