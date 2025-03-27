Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

13:33 27.03.2025

US Secretary of State discusses with French FM cessation of Russian-Ukrainian war – State Dept

1 min read
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on Wednesday with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot about the cessation of the Russian-Ukrainian war, the US State Department website reported.

"The Secretary emphasized President Trump’s determination to achieve, through negotiations, enduring peace, and stressed the United States will continue working with France towards this end. The two leaders reiterated their shared commitment to ensuring that Iran never develops or obtains a nuclear weapon," the report notes.

